Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Benton Harbor

BETON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety needs your help as it investigates a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

Officials say it happened Friday, May 6, just after 11:51 p.m. near Pipestone Street and Milton Street. They say a man was struck and killed by a black SUV.

He’s been identified as Gary Elsner. Officials say his family has been notified.

An investigation is being done on vehicle parts that were left at the scene.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety’s Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

