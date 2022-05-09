Police investigating after shots fired in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend are investigating after shots were fired in the 1300 block of Northside Boulevard.

The initial report came in just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Police tell 16 News Now they’ve questioned several people but have not named any suspects.

Fortunately, police say no one has been shot or injured, and currently there is no property damage reported.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.