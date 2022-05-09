Advertisement

Police investigating after shots fired in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend are investigating after shots were fired in the 1300 block of Northside Boulevard.

The initial report came in just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Police tell 16 News Now they’ve questioned several people but have not named any suspects.

Fortunately, police say no one has been shot or injured, and currently there is no property damage reported.

