Police: Alexis Morales died from gunshot wounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say Alexis Morales, the 27-year-old missing mother from Elkhart County found dead in South Bend last month, died from gunshot wounds.

Alexis and her 5-month-old son Messiah Morales, who is alive, were found inside an SUV connected to a Silver Alert back on April 19. The two went missing on April 12 after attending a gathering at Kelly Park in South Bend.

Police did not have any update on Messiah’s condition, but officials say they are working with the Department of Child Services.

Alexis’s death was ruled a homicide. Police have yet to name any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

