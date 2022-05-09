Local homeowners feel the heat as property taxes increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor saw the property taxes on his home increase by about 38-percent, while Mishawaka’s mayor saw his bill go down.

The deadline for Indiana property owners to make their spring tax payment is Tuesday, May 10.

At the St. Joseph County Treasurer’s office, they have a saying: “There’s no line, online.”

At noon on Monday, about 40 people were standing in line to pay their taxes.

While online payment is encouraged, some still like to pay in person—and some still pay in cash.

Charlotte Derrickson inherited some properties and said the taxes on those properties increased by about $500.

“It’s a big deal to me. I’m responsible now for taking care of all three of them, because my brother passed me his house, and then my ex-husband passed, and he left it to me and my daughter.”

Meantime, tenants were on the mind of Sergio Aguayl who says the assessed value on his rental property went from $140,000 to $259,000 and his annual tax bill rose by about $1,000. “Well, we rent the house for $850, but you try to help the renters, but with something like this, you have to increase the rent in order to make up the loss,”

And so it goes.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller saw his annual tax bill increase by more than $700, or about 38 percent.

In Mishawaka, Mayor Dave Wood’s bill actually dropped by $12 or less than .005 percent.

While St. Joseph County Commissioner Deb Fleming also lives in Mishawka, her taxes went up $774 a year or 38-percent.

Commissioner Derek Dieter live in South Bend and his bill shot up 21-percent, or $400.

Andy Kostielney saw his bill increase by $80, or three percent.

For those who can’t pay their taxes and are in danger of losing their homes, it looks like a Payment Plan Program rolled out during the pandemic will be extended another year.

