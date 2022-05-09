Investigation continues into ISP trooper charged with battery of female employee

PERU, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is facing battery charges in Miami County.

According to charging documents, Michael Meiser, a 16-year veteran out of the Indiana State Police Peru Post, allegedly sniffed a female coworker and pushed her head towards his groin.

Documents say it all happened on March 20 during a firearms training at the ISP firearms range in Peru. There, Meiser is accused of walking up “within inches” of a female trooper and sniffed her.

Documents say Meiser later dropped money on the ground. When his female coworker went to pick it up for him, documents say Meiser grabbed his female coworker by the head and pushed her head towards his groin, thrusted his groin towards her and reportedly said, “Here’s a way for you to earn the money.”

Documents say the female trooper told investigating officers she was embarrassed, humiliated and felt degraded by Meiser’s actions, ones that were witnessed by other instructors at the range.

When police spoke to Meiser on April 27th about the incident, he not only admitted statements by witnesses were true, he also agreed that his actions were indeed battery.

On May 5th, a little over a week later, Meiser was arrested and charged on a misdemeanor battery charge.

However, he has since bonded out and is currently reassigned to administrative duties until an internal investigation is complete.

Stick with 16 News Now on-air and online as this story develops.

