Important reminders during Water Safety Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Water Safety Month, and it’s a time to be aware of the dangers surrounding water.

Amy Milliman, the aquatics manager at the Salvation Army Kroc Center said it all starts with being aware.

Even if lifeguards are on duty, parents should always keep an eye on their kids in the water.

And if you see someone struggling, avoid getting in the water to help if possible.

Try handing them an object like towel, pool noodle or even an empty milk jug.

It’s also important to empty bathtubs and buckets after use, because a small child can drown in just an inch of water.

