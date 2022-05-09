Advertisement

Gas prices race back to near record highs

The national average for regular gasoline rose to about $4.32 Monday, a fraction of a penny shy...
The national average for regular gasoline rose to about $4.32 Monday, a fraction of a penny shy of the all-time high set on March 11.(Gray DC)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are flirting with record highs again – adding to inflation headaches.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline rose to about $4.32 Monday, a fraction of a penny shy of the all-time high set March 11.

Gas prices have climbed 13 cents over the last week and stand well above the recent low of $4.07 a gallon.

Diesel prices are also spiking, adding another blow to the inflation outlook.

The national average for diesel hit another record of $5.54 a gallon Monday, which is up 22 cents in a week and 49 cents in a month, according to AAA.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February sent prices surging as investors braced for oil supply disruptions caused by the war and embargoes on Russian energy.

The Biden administration responded by unleashing a record amount of oil from U.S. emergency oil stockpiles, announcing March 31 that 1 million barrels a day would be released for six months.

The ongoing effort helped cool oil and gasoline prices off for a bit, but the relief was fleeting and relatively minor.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

President Joe Biden, during his White House run and the push for the infrastructure bill, made...
LIVE: Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Ladybird
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, was severely damaged in a fatal explosion. The death toll...
Death toll of Havana hotel explosion rises to 35
Police are investigating at a home where three children were found dead.
3 children found dead, mother arrested
A neighbor describes the disturbance coming from a neighbor's home, where three children were...
Neighbor said she heard 'ranting and raving' before 3 kids found dead