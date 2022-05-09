Advertisement

Free in-home well water screening kits available for LaPorte Co. residents

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte County officials are giving out free tests for well water.

It’s to celebrate National Drinking Water Week.

Test kits will be available for pick up at the LaPorte Health Department and Michigan City Health Department offices while supplies last. There is a limit of one kit per household.

This service is being offered to LaPorte County residents only, and you will need to show proof.

The well water screening kit includes the following tests:

  • Coliform Bacteria (2)
  • Lead (2)
  • Pesticides (2)
  • pH, Total Chlorine, Total Hardness (2)
  • Total Nitrate/Nitrite and Nitrite (2)

Offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

LaPorte Office information:

809 State Street, Suite 401A LaPorte, IN 46350

Phone: 219-325-5563

Michigan City office information:

300 Washington Street, Suite 106 Michigan City, IN 46360

Phone: 219-809-0515

If you have any issues or concerns, you’re asked to contact the LaPorte County Health Department Water Lab at 219-325-5563 extension: 2429.

For further information on the kits, click here.

