First Alert Forecast: Sunny, Hot, and Humid Week Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few clouds early with tons of sunshine throughout the day. Highs continue to climb, today into the upper 70s by the afternoon. It will be warm and windy. Winds will be breezy through the morning and crank up in the afternoon. Winds will be between about 15 and 20 miles per hour but gusting into the 30s during the afternoon and early evening. Enjoy the day but hold onto the hats! High of 78 degrees. Winds SE 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Winds will die down as the evening goes on. Still breezy overnight with a few clouds around from time to time. Staying mild and a bit muggy. Low of 60 degrees. Winds SE 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to rise into the upper 80s by the afternoon. A few clouds from time to time, otherwise lots of sunshine and dry conditions continue. You will feel an uptick in the humidity through the afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees. Staying breezy in the afternoon. High of 85 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Nearing record highs by Wednesday afternoon. The record high was set back in 1896 at 88 degrees. Temperatures could come very close to this or even top that record high. It will be sunny, hot, and humid during the day with a forecast high of 88 degrees. There will also be just a light breeze out of the south. High of 88 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying near or above record highs through Thursday. Sunshine will continue to fill the skies and temperatures will come down into the lower 80s through the end of the week and into the weekend. The next substantial chance of rain returns this upcoming weekend on Sunday. Some thunderstorms come back into the forecast into early next week as temperatures become cooler and milder for this time of the year. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 8th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 67

Sunday’s Low: 44

Precipitation: 0.00″

