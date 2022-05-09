The Fentanyl Threat: Overdose deaths on the rise in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - America’s war on drugs continues as the CDC recently announced more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the US over the past year, the most ever recorded. A huge contributor to that number – fentanyl.

“Do we have a problem with fentanyl?” asks Christine Karsten.

“We definitely have a problem with fentanyl in Michiana,” responds Alicia Wells, Director of Public Relations for Allendale Treatment and Ft. Wayne Recovery. She is also the co-founder of Recover Michiana Fest.

A synthetic opioid, that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is being added into drugs already infiltrating our community.

“It is in pretty much everything on the street and people who have no tolerance to it, if they take any of it, even 2 mg can be fatal,” explains Nate Moellering. Moellering is the Community Outreach Director for Allendale Treatment and Ft. Wayne Recovery.

“I’ve had a patient in the last month that overdosed thinking they were using marijuana and there was fentanyl in it,” adds Dr. Brandon Zabukovic with Primary Care Partners of South Bend.

“Fentanyl is killing individuals at a faster speed than any other substance has,” says Wells.

“Fentanyl in Michiana is almost always included in a death, as it relates to overdose. So, we had 97 overdose deaths last year, in 2021. It was the highest number of overdoses we have ever had,” says Robin Vida, the Director of Heath Outreach, Promotion and Education for the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

“You would be surprised how many people do not know what fentanyl actually is. So, we are trying to get the word out, so people know what fentanyl is, where it is and how potentially to protect their loved ones from having even a nonfatal or fatal overdose because the first time you have a nonfatal, the chances of you having a fatal overdose go up by about 50%,” explains Moellering.

According to the Indiana Department of Health’s Drug Overdose Dashboard, the state of Indiana saw 2,316 drug overdose deaths in 2020. That is up from 1,695 deaths in 2019.

Taking an even closer look at some of the counties in our viewing area and keeping in mind some counties have a higher population that others, in 2020, Starke County reported 11 deaths. In 2019, they also reported 11 deaths.

In Pulaski County, they reported 8 deaths in 2020 and 1 in 2019.

In St. Joseph County, they reported 91 deaths in 2020 and 37 in 2019.

In Marshall County, they reported 10 deaths in 2020 and 6 in 2019.

In Fulton County, they reported 6 deaths in 2020 and 6 in 2019.

In Elkhart County, they reported 28 deaths in 2020 and 23 in 2019.

In Kosciusko County, they reported 12 deaths in 2020 and 10 in 2019.

Lagrange County did not list numbers for 2019, but they reported 5 deaths for 2020.

Again, experts say fentanyl is a huge contributor to these rising numbers.

On Tuesday, Christine will introduce you to a family who recently lost a loved one due to an overdose involving fentanyl. She sits down with the experts to better understand what this drug is, where it is coming from and why drug dealers are even adding it to their product. Join us for this important conversation Tuesday at 6 p.m., right here on 16 News Now.

If you are struggling with addiction and looking to get some help, please call Alicia Wells at 574-413-8778.

Here is a list of a few great resources in our community:

St. Joseph County Department of Health - https://www.in.gov/localhealth/stjosephcounty/

525 Foundation - https://www.525foundation.org/

Drug Enforcement Administration - https://www.dea.gov/

Oaklawn - https://oaklawn.org/

Allendale Treatment - https://allendaletreatment.com/

Ft. Wayne Recovery - https://fortwaynerecovery.com/

Recover Michiana Fest - https://recovermichianafest.org/about

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.