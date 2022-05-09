Fat Boys Creamery brings flavor to an already entwined community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana just got a little sweeter.

Fat Boys Creamy will have its grand opening on Monday, May 9th, but they are already making swirls.

The shop is in the South Bend Neighborhood of Keller Park, located at the corner of Portage Ave. and King St (1239 King St.).

“You know, being a part-owner across the street from Portage Convenience Store, seeing all the kids not having an ice cream shop around here made me think about opening one.”

Nadim first thought of opening a creamery during his most recent visit to Jordan, his country of Origin.

“I was there December and January also; overseas in Jordan, the Middle East, and you know everywhere you go, almost everywhere you go, there’s a creamery. So, I thought about it, especially waffles and crepes, so I thought it would work on Portage (Avenue).”

Keller Park is a neighborhood that takes care of its own, but at the same time, it doesn’t have an abundance of businesses or industry.

“It’s great to see a new business in Keller Park, for a small business especially. We’ve lost quite a few over the last few years in the pandemic, so it’s a nice revitalization to get someone new in,” said local sound engineer and Keller Park Resident Michael Kolodziej.

When asked how important it is to see new businesses in their neighborhood, Keller Park residents didn’t mince words.

“It’s very important because now we can keep everything in-house, and we don’t have to leave too far from Fremont to Music Grove, and we can keep everything in the same community where we first started at … It is clutch,” said Keller Park Resident DeMarcus Anderson.

Nadim concluded by making it crystal clear that his business is dedicated to the people and children of Keller Park.

“So, seeing all these kids and their needs and being away from all the other stores which other kids may have access to. For example, kids in Mishawaka, they have cold stone, they have the mall, they have all the stuff, but nearly all the kids are on here, they’re always on foot, so they walk to the store, so I think it’s going to be a good business, hopefully.”

The creamery has four employees, including Nadim.

He plans on installing picnic tables outside the store later this summer.

Nadim will also open a Chicago-style hot dog restaurant next to the ice cream store sometime this summer (aiming for July 1st).

Fat Boys Creamery is open seven days a week from noon to 11 P.M.

