2nd Chance Pet: Ladybird

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Ladybird.

Ladybird is just about two years old, and Myers says she is a sweet, snuggly dog. But she might need a little bit of time to warm up to you before she sits in your lap. She’s been at the shelter since October, so it’s certainly time for her to find a forever home.

If you want to adopt Ladybird or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or you can stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also log onto the shelter’s website, humanesocietystjc.org.

