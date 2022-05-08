Why Indiana property assessments increased, how you can appeal

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County residents are spending their Saturday getting answers from the Penn Township assessor after receiving property assessments in the mail last week.

A line of taxpayers told 16 News Now: “My land, period, went up over 100 percent. My land went up 300 percent. My taxes have more than doubled in the last four years. Our land went up 50 percent, and the overall went up $40,000.”

Penn Township Assessor Michael Castellon held a meeting to answer questions about the property assessment increases on Saturday at Mishawaka Fire Station Four, where dozens had to stand outside due to standing-room only. Castellon also heard from residents outdoors.

“We’re coming off a really robust market that’s driving the values up based off the state’s requirement for fair market value in use. And a use’s mass appraisal as a technique to determine those values,” he explained.

“How can you assess today when everybody with a brain knows that next year the housing market’s gonna go flat?” asked one resident.

“What you’re receiving, the Form 11 now, is from sales from last year. Last year, year on the end, the property values were up roughly around 36 percent. If the mortgage rates continue to go up, we could assume that possibly the market would go back down, then you should see a change in the market going into next year. But you’re talking about last year’s sales, and all I can do is address that,” Castellon responded.

Castellon pointed to a couple factors for the increases: there hadn’t been a comprehensive land study in 20 years, and homebuyers currently are willing to pay a lot more to move in due to a dearth of homes on the market.

“And that itself inflates the value of the homes. And when you have valid sales that are being reported to the State of Indiana, we’re required to use those as data to determine market conditions. And that’s just the way the assessing works,” he said.

Appealing your property value assessments

Taxpayers are able to appeal their property assessments.

“The only thing that I really want to emphasize is the appeal process still remains the number one way for a taxpayer to have their grievances answered and questions answered about their property taxes. It’s also a means to allow the assessor to look at areas that may be a problem that they can’t foresee in the normal assessment process,” said Castellon.

Maxine DeRidder said she’s going to appeal after her land doubled in value.

“They’ll probably give me a 15 percent reduction which means that it will go up 85 percent rather than 100 percent. Better than nothing!” she said.

Assessment appeals are due June 15th, 2022.

Click here to access the form (be sure to scroll down to Form 130).

