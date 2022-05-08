Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Stamp Out Hunger food drive

By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the postal carriers who will be picking up food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

You can help make a difference without even leaving your home on Saturday, May 14th.

Look for non-perishable food items like pasta, oil, and peanut butter, as well as canned fruits, vegetables, and meats. This also serves as a great opportunity to organize your pantry.

You can also collect personal hygiene items like toothpaste, deoderant, and shampoo for donation. Try to avoid donating anything packaged in glass.

Place the items in a bag to leave for your mail carrier to pick up on the day of the drive.

Be on the lookout for a card in the mail this week that has a bag and card with more info.

“The few years that I’ve been here doing it, I left with my truck full of mail and by the end of the day, I have tubs and tubs of food sitting in there and it made me proud of the community I serve and the people I see every day give back in such a way,” said NALC 330 Vice President Brandon Schlutt.

This is the 30th year the National Association of Letter Carriers, USPS, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and the people they serve are coming together to fight food insecurity.

