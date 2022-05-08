Pedestrian killed in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman in a wheelchair was killed while attempting to cross M-139.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the 4300 block of M-139 in Royalton Township.

Police say Emily Rudman, 39, of Royalton Township, was nearly hit by a car going northbound but was then struck by a vehicle going southbound.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies, officers, and paramedics performed first aid to Rudman, and she was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy on Rudman is scheduled to take place in Kalamazoo.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.