Man dies in Marshall Co. crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly weekend crash in Marshall County.

Just before noon Saturday, ISP responded to a wreck involving two vehicles near the intersection of North Sycamore Road and West 3B Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Douglas Swanson, 59 of LaPorte, was driving on West 3B Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with North Sycamore Road.

Swanson’s vehicle was struck in the driver’s side by a Dodge driven by Brandi Dorsey, 25, of Lakeville. Dorsey did not have a stop sign.

Swanson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. Swanson died en route to the hospital.

Dorsey had complaints of pain and was treated at the scene.

Police said Dorsey was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and having a suspended driver’s license. Toxicology results are pending for Dorsey.

This is an ongoing investigation. Swanson’s family has been notified.

