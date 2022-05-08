Advertisement

Man dies in Marshall Co. crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly weekend crash in Marshall County.

Just before noon Saturday, ISP responded to a wreck involving two vehicles near the intersection of North Sycamore Road and West 3B Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Douglas Swanson, 59 of LaPorte, was driving on West 3B Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with North Sycamore Road. 

Swanson’s vehicle was struck in the driver’s side by a Dodge driven by Brandi Dorsey, 25, of Lakeville.  Dorsey did not have a stop sign.

Swanson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash.  Swanson died en route to the hospital.

Dorsey had complaints of pain and was treated at the scene.

Police said Dorsey was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and having a suspended driver’s license.  Toxicology results are pending for Dorsey.

This is an ongoing investigation.  Swanson’s family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in Berrien County crash
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive 2022
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This year’s meet brought hundreds of Studebakers home, and with it being the first meet in...
58th Studebaker International Meet and Open Car Show back in South Bend