Local restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day at full capacity for first time in years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mother’s Day, it is one of the busiest brunch days of the year.

“We are busier than ever,” Peggs owner Peg Dalton says.

But for her, it is not only special, it was back at full capacity for the first time Sunday since pre-COVID.

“I’m a mother of three. I have several mothers that work for me. I kind of the mother of this ship here. So I have a lot of love in my heart for mothers,” Dalton says. “We’re thrilled to have our place back operating at full capacity for Mother’s Day which hasn’t happened in a couple of years.”

Also happy to be back at full strength was Morris Inn banquet manager Julie Scott.

“The big smiles come out and the children are happy,” Scott says.

Though for Scott, making mothers happy at Mother’s Day Brunch in the William & Mary Ann Smith Ballroom was the only thing on her mind.

“Mother’s Day is going very well. We are having a lot of happy mothers in the ballroom. We have a buffet line that we serve for them. It seems to be a big hit.”

And while many pockets will be taking a big hit as well, South Bend resident Johnothan Geels, who took his mom out to lunch Sunday, says there is no question who is paying the bill.

“Who pays the bill on Mother’s Day? What type of question is that? Who pays the bill? I hope you pay the bill for your mother!” Geels said laughingly.

