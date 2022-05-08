At least 5 hurt in St. Joseph County crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At least five people are injured following a crash in St. Joseph County.

Police responded to the area of Kern and Miami Roads around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday after authorities say one of the drivers blew a stop sign, T-boning another vehicle.

Police at the scene told 16 News Now at least two people are in critical condition.

The St. Joseph County FACT Team is handling the investigation. However, at this time, no one has died from their injuries.

