Advertisement

Homebrewers celebrate the 25th ‘Big Brew Day’

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s another year for the annual ‘Big Brew Day’ in Elkhart.

At 3rd Horse Craft and Beverage Supply, homebrewers held brewing demonstrations to help introduce people to the hobby, and encourage novice homebrewers to keep going.

“The AHA which is a home brewers association is basically a driving force behind all this. ‘Big Brew Day’ is a national holiday that spans across the nation. All home brewers get together, have fun, and celebrate the art of making beer,” Frank Squadroni, an advanced homebrewer and MEGA member, told 16 News Now.

MEGA puts on other events as well.

If you’d like more information on homebrewing, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

This year’s meet brought hundreds of Studebakers home, and with it being the first meet in...
58th Studebaker International Meet and Open Car Show back in South Bend
Studebaker Int'l Meet returns to SB
Studebaker Int'l Meet returns to SB
Big Brew Day '22
Big Brew Day '22
The Best of Us Foundation teamed up with the city for an event at Roosevelt Park, bringing in...
Elkhart city leaders, activists take proactive approach to combat gun violence