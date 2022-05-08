Homebrewers celebrate the 25th ‘Big Brew Day’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s another year for the annual ‘Big Brew Day’ in Elkhart.

At 3rd Horse Craft and Beverage Supply, homebrewers held brewing demonstrations to help introduce people to the hobby, and encourage novice homebrewers to keep going.

“The AHA which is a home brewers association is basically a driving force behind all this. ‘Big Brew Day’ is a national holiday that spans across the nation. All home brewers get together, have fun, and celebrate the art of making beer,” Frank Squadroni, an advanced homebrewer and MEGA member, told 16 News Now.

MEGA puts on other events as well.

