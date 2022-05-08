Advertisement

Elkhart city leaders, activists take proactive approach to combat gun violence

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart city leaders and officials are coming together to take a stand against gun violence.

The Best of Us Foundation teamed up with the city for an event at Roosevelt Park, bringing in speakers to discuss gun violence, while distributing anti-gun violence yard signs, wristbands, and more.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson was also in attendance, stressing why holding community events like these can ultimately save lives.

“We want to keep our kids safe. Violence is a part of our community, but it doesn’t have to be,” Roberson said. “And so, these organizers wanted to organize an event, and the city wanted to be behind that.”

Chirenna Coleman is one of the leading members behind The Best of Us Foundation, and spoke to 16 News Now on Saturday.

“The mission was to bring everyone together, reach one to teach one, and, just have love for each other,” Coleman said. “Networking, to release some negative images from anything you’re going through.”

Elkhart has had three homicides this year— two in February, and one last month.

