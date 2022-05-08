58th Studebaker International Meet and Open Car Show back in South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Studebaker International Meet makes its way back to South Bend, with its 58th annual Meet and Open Car Show.

This year’s meet brought hundreds of Studebakers home, and with it being the first meet in South Bend in the last five years, everyone was excited to show off their ride.

Members of the Michiana Chapter told 16 News Now that it was good to be home.

“The buildings are gone, you know, and this is part of our heritage, and so this is home to them. Everybody loves coming home. Every time we have an international meet, South Bend’s always the largest,” Karen Dyer, the Michiana Chapter’s Secretary, told 16 News Now.

For more information on the Chapter of the Studebaker International Meet and Open Car Show, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.