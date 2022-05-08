Advertisement

58th Studebaker International Meet and Open Car Show back in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Studebaker International Meet makes its way back to South Bend, with its 58th annual Meet and Open Car Show.

This year’s meet brought hundreds of Studebakers home, and with it being the first meet in South Bend in the last five years, everyone was excited to show off their ride.

Members of the Michiana Chapter told 16 News Now that it was good to be home.

“The buildings are gone, you know, and this is part of our heritage, and so this is home to them. Everybody loves coming home. Every time we have an international meet, South Bend’s always the largest,” Karen Dyer, the Michiana Chapter’s Secretary, told 16 News Now.

For more information on the Chapter of the Studebaker International Meet and Open Car Show, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

At 3rd Horse Craft and Beverage Supply, homebrewers held brewing demonstrations to help...
Homebrewers celebrate the 25th ‘Big Brew Day’
Studebaker Int'l Meet returns to SB
Studebaker Int'l Meet returns to SB
Big Brew Day '22
Big Brew Day '22
The Best of Us Foundation teamed up with the city for an event at Roosevelt Park, bringing in...
Elkhart city leaders, activists take proactive approach to combat gun violence