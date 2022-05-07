Advertisement

South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra performs at the Debartolo Center

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra performed at the Debartolo Performing Arts Center.

The performance started at 7:30 p.m.

The performance included some highlights like a world premiere cello concerto, cosplay, and graduating seniors awarded scholarships to some of the orchestra!

During the show, there was a world premiere cello concerto by local composer Jessica Carter. Soloist and SBYSO-alum Tammy Shu also performed at the event.

20 local Star Wars cosplay members were on hand for photos before and after the concert. The organization is managed by Notre Dame physics professor, Jeff Marchant. They have appeared at events all over Michiana to help raise money for local charities.

The night ended with graduating seniors handing out $8,200 dollars in college and summer camp scholarships to 12 different members of the youth symphony.

