Hawthorne Elementary’s ‘rainbow after the storm’

Hawthorne Celebrates 98 years
Hawthorne Celebrates 98 years(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Hawthorne Elementary School commemorated 98 years, before the it closes next year.

Organizers called it a “rainbow after the storm,” celebration, that invited students and faculty to enjoy the nice weather.

Free food, music, and other activities, like a bounce house and a visit from the fire department entertained students while giving them an opportunity to have fun together.

Organizers told 16 News Now that it was exactly what the community needed.

“A little less phone time, a little more kid time. Putting back in our community. We’re losing students to outside school systems. That’s why these closures are starting to happen, and until we make our school systems something that we want our children to be in, we can expect more of this to happen. So, volunteering with the schools, working with the teachers especially. I think we’re going to make a community and a school system that people want to come to,” said Jason Moreno, the event organizer.

As well as commemorating the school, the event also invited Mayor Rod Roberson to honor some of the oldest living students from Hawthorne Elementary.

