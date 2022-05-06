The SpongeBob Musical comes to the Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of the cartoon classic SpongeBob SquarePants, head to Elkhart.

Premier Arts presents The SpongeBob Musical all weekend at the Lerner Theatre.

The musical is for all ages, and it features impressive technical elements.

Guests can expect to see cool projections on stage, bubbles, streamers and even explosions.

“Each character is kind of a humanized version of the characters and it’s really a touching story about trying to just find your place in the world and come together as a community after a huge crisis,” said Tanner Smale, director of marketing & communications for Premier Arts. “Which I think is something we can all understand right now.”

The SpongeBob Musical will play May 6 – 8.

To purchase tickets, visit the Lerner Theatre Box Office or call (574) 293-4469.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.