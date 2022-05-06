SBCSC asks for public input on master plan that may close certain schools in district

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to South Bend Community Schools Corporation, many of the schools in the district have not utilized their full building capacity.

“Somehow that has to be corrected. In some way shape or form that has to be corrected,” said Tracey Richter, the VP of planning at HPM Planning Services.

Now the corporation has presented three plans that would better utilize buildings and provide resources to students. Though, some members of the community have called it confusing.

“I just don’t quite understand it,” said John Paczesny, a community member that subbed for the school district.

Paczesny said that they can not just get rid of certain schools; like Washington High School and their pride.

“The pride of the west side is there and you’re never gonna change that.... I came here thinking what school’s are you going to close, and how are you going to repurpose them, I never dreamed you were completely gutting the way we do things,” Paczesny said.

However, Richter said they just wanted to get the most out of their schools.

“It’s not a judgement on the building at all, or the educational process that happens in the buildings,” Richter said, adding that they wanted what was best for the community, with plans to turn certain buildings into performing arts and athletic centers.

As they want to make the most out of their resources.

“And the amount that you have to maintain. Sweep the floors, turn the lights on, heat and cooling, mow the yard. All those expenses go to forty one hundred empty seats,” Richter said.

The corporations had plans to introduce access to programs that will help students of South Bend School’s follow paths toward success.

To access the options and questionnaire click here.

