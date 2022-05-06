Proud to be an American: 58 people earn their citizenship in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens of people completed the final step in the process to officially become U.S. citizens.

It culminates months or even years of submitting applications, documents, and studying for an exam that can even stump people born and raised in America.

One by one, the people in this courtroom heard their names called for the first time as American citizens.

People from India, Vietnam, Korea, Jamaica, Mexico, and more are taking in this moment that many have worked toward ever since first moving to the U.S.

“My grandparents came here back 20 years ago and they became citizens. It was their wish for their children and grandchildren to come here and study, and give us an opportunity to become better people, to have a better education, and better shot at life,” said new U.S. citizen Rajveer Dheer.

58 people gained citizenship at the U.S. district courthouse in South Bend coming from different backgrounds and beliefs, having different reasons for coming to America, and representing more than twenty countries. Now they all have at least one thing in common.

“We’ve been here for so long and at times we’ve struggled to fit in and things like that, but I think this really solidifies our place in American society, and we get to have our say in it as well,” said new U.S. citizen Aveesh Kaschroo.

People born in the U.S. might not always think much about the rights and privileges that come with citizenship, but for this group, it means an easier path to naturalization for other family members, they can run for public office, and they can choose who they want to represent them in office.

“Now that I’m 21 years old and I’m a citizen, I can vote and help preserve that feeling of democracy,” Dheer said.

“Honestly, the thing I’m looking forward to the most is voting,” Kaschroo said.

It’s a right that many reading this story are born with.

Now it’s a right these Americans earned.

The citizenship exam is no cakewalk either.

How many of you can name one of the writers of the Federalist papers or name the sitting president during World War I?

Those are just two examples of questions on the exam that stands in the way between an applicant and citizenship.

