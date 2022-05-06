Advertisement

Little Flower Farm sells tulips ahead of Mother’s Day

By 16 News Now
May. 6, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family business is working to spread some joy.

Little Flower Farm is selling thousands of tulips, just in time for Mother’s Day. Each bouquet is made with love!

Little Flower Farm is located on S.R. 23 in Granger.

“So we bought this little blue truck, it’s what we call it. It’s a 1938 Ford Pickup, and we have been working on trying to make it a flower truck for about a year,” said Autry Cataldo, of Little Flower Farm. “So we had the bucket holder made, the canopy made which we are still trying to complete. We will have some fun little signs that will be on the side of the truck as soon as we get to that after the tulip sales.”

Cataldo said her mission is to spread joy and her truck full of flowers is one way to do that this Mother’s Day.

