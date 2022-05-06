Advertisement

Hawaiian couple allegedly chained child to porch, beat him with 2-by-4

Alexander and Amy Aquino are accused of striking his 14-year-old stepson with a two-by-four...
Alexander and Amy Aquino are accused of striking his 14-year-old stepson with a two-by-four while he was chained by his neck to their porch.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Prosecutors have revealed more specific allegations against a Hawaiian couple accused of beating a restrained child.

Hawaii County prosecutors said Alexander Aquino allegedly struck his 14-year-old stepson with a two-by-four while the boy was chained by his neck to their porch.

Aquino and his wife, Amy, also allegedly failed to render necessary medical aid when the boy broke his back while trying to escape in 2020.

Officials said the child was locked outside of the couple’s home on multiple occasions.

The teen is now in state custody.

Alexander Aquino’s bench trial just finished, and the judge’s verdict is scheduled for May 18.

Meanwhile, Aquino’s wife ― who faces the same charges of unlawful imprisonment of a minor ― pleaded “no contest” in April. She is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Officials said Aquino and his wife were granted supervised release, despite prosecutors’ objections, pending their upcoming court dates.

Both face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

A new library campaign encourages everyone's freedom to read.
‘I read banned books’ library cards offered at Nashville library
In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European...
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
A Ukrainian marine was badly wounded and held captive for weeks by the Russians. (CNN/FRANCE...
Ukrainian talks about being held captive by Russians
President Joe Biden is set to announce on Friday that five major U.S. manufacturers have made...
Biden to plug manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company