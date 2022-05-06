Habitat for Humanity holds annual ‘Raise the Roof’ program

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is “Raising the Roof”.

On Thursday evening, at the Northern Indiana Event Center, Habitat for Humanity held their annual “Raise the Roof” program. It featured industry leaders from around the community coming together to build the wall panels for their “Raise the Roof” home.

To help pay for the home, those in attendance could “purchase” items for the house.

The goal?

To give folks a more tangible view of how they can make an impact in another family’s life.

“So this is not just impacting one person, one family,” said Greg Conrad, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County. “Children that are raised in a stable home and a stable environment where they are not moving from house to house, where it is affordable so they have the money to spend on food, on education, on medical care, on savings. Children that are raised in that type of environment succeed in life.”

During the event, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County also announced they would be launching a capital campaign to increase the number of homes they’re able to build annually from six homes to 10 or more.

They also served the volunteers a meal to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, offering tacos and margaritas to guests.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.