Goshen Community Schools undergo safety audit

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Schools conducted a safety audit on Friday morning.

Police used their K-9 teams at Goshen High School and Merit Learning Center.

The teams searched the schools and the parking lots but what they were searching for in particular was not shared.

The district said audits and searches like these will not be a regular occurrence, but they will return in the future.

The press release is enclosed below:

Goshen Community Schools Press Release.
Goshen Community Schools Press Release.(WNDU)

