Goshen Community Schools undergo safety audit.

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Schools conducted a safety audit on Friday morning.

Police used their K-9 teams at Goshen High School and Merit Learning Center.

The teams searched the schools and the parking lots but what they were searching for in particular was not shared.

The district said audits and searches like these will not be a regular occurrence, but they will return in the future.

The press release is enclosed below:

Goshen Community Schools Press Release. (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.