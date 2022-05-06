Garth Brooks prepares for Notre Dame performance on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The artist who played the first concert at Notre Dame Stadium is the same artist who will play the second concert there.

On Friday, Garth Brooks met with the media to talk about Saturday night’s show.

“I have a complaint. Can we just start there?” Brooks said as he made his entrance. What’s up with the weather here? Alright, supposed to be good tomorrow, right?”

The last time Brooks played the stadium in October of 2018 the weather was windy, wet, and cold.

“It was cold, that’s all you could really think about. Your feet were freezing, but everybody was really sweet, and they didn’t act like they were cold.”

Brooks is on a stadium tour that last saw him play in late April to a crowd of 102,000 at L.S.U.’s Tiger Stadium. Brooks said that former Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelley was in attendance.

Saturday night’s show at Notre Dame Stadium appears likely to be Garth Brooks last in that venue. He appears likely to stop playing stadiums soon.

“After September, coming back from Ireland we’ll be done with the stadium tour. I seriously don’ think we’ll do a stadium tour, never do them again as a solo act for sure.”

Brooks turned 60 this year and he and the band made a vow to be home more often to celebrate birthdays and graduations.

While Garth Brooks may not be working as often in the future, he will still be working.

“George Strait said it best on Troubadour when he goes, ‘I still feel 25,’ you do. Soon as that music starts. Springsteen said, the walk from the dressing room to the stage cures everything and it does man. You step out on that stage, these people, they start to sing the River. Not sure why does this happen,” he said while gesturing to wipe away a tear.

Plans to have Billy Joel, and George Strait play Notre Dame Stadium were cancelled due to COVID.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.