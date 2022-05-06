First Alert Forecast: Rain Today, Dry for Garth Brooks on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with showers likely throughout the day. When you don’t see showers we will keep the drizzle around. Some heavier showers are possible during the afternoon. Rain continues into the evening before letting up. Highs in the 50s through the afternoon, staying breezy at times. High of 59 degrees. Winds NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers continue through midnight and into the early morning hours. Showers will end from west to east between 2am and 6am. As the showers end the clouds will gradually follow. Temperatures dropping back into the 40s overnight. Low of 47 degrees. Winds NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A few light showers possible through 6am before the clouds begin to clear. Clouds then clearing quickly. We will remain mostly sunny through the day with winds out of the west. Highs will remain in the 60s as things dry out. Everyone is talking about Saturday evening and Garth Brooks at Notre Dame Stadium. We will not have any rain or snow... It will be in the 50s for the concert. Overall, a great night for some country music! High of 64 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Looking good on Mother’s Day! If you have any outdoor plans, you will likely only need a light jacket. Lots of sunshine with some clouds moving back in during the late afternoon. Highs will reach close to 70 degrees by the afternoon. High of 70 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: By Monday and through much of next week, highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. It will be warm and humid with little chance of any showers until the end of the week. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions will be a help to those trying to plant or get into the fields! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, May 5th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 58

Thursday’s Low: 40

Precipitation: 0.18″

