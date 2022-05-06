Downtown South Bend’s May First Fridays: Studebaker Homecoming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s once again First Fridays in Downtown South Bend and this month’s theme is the Studebaker Homecoming!

200 Studebaker cars will make their way down Michigan St. for one huge car show at 5:30 p.m. The cars will then be on display from Colfax Ave. to Wayne St. until 8:30 p.m.

This First Fridays will also have architectural walking tours of the DTSB area, a shrimp boil from Chicory Café, and an art reception at the South Bend Museum of Art!

Enclosed below is a full run down of all the activities you can get up to:

1st Source Bank Lounge (Studebaker Plaza) Enjoy games, giveaways, and Studebaker coloring pages in the 1st Source Bank Lounge (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) There will be other activities and vendors present in Studebaker Plaza as well, including concerts by the Studebaker Drivers Club Band and The Valleyaires, beer and wine for sale from Chicory Café, and booths with Acceptance Insurance, IUSB, SBM Youth Leadership, AARC, Relay for Life and U93.

Architectural Walking Tour (101 N. Michigan St.) Informative guided walking tour of South Bend landmark buildings. The cost is $5 per person and reservations can be made on our website or by calling 574-282-1110. The tour meets at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.

Barnaby’s (713 E. Jefferson Blvd.) First Fridays special of $4 pints, plus their First Saturdays special: any large 2-topping pizza, an order of breadsticks, and a pitcher of pop (or a 2 liter on carry out orders) for only $22 plus tax.

Bruno’s (131 S. Michigan St.) Get one 14″ 1-topping pizza for $15

The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen (702 E. Jefferson Blvd.) will have their official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony this First Fridays at 4:00 p.m.

Center Stage Pizza (428 Lincoln Way West) Get an 18″ 2-topping pizza, garlic cheese bread, and a 2 liter of soda for just $24

Chicory Café (105 E. Jefferson Blvd.) Shrimp Boil (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) Each $21 order will receive gulf shrimp (boiled right in front of you), potatoes, corn on the cob, andouille sausage, and garlic butter.

