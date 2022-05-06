Benton Harbor High School helps recycle over 12,000 water bottles

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor has recycled over 12,000 water bottles through the program at Benton Harbor High School.

Five trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a sixth trailer is currently accepting empty bottles at the 870 Colfax Ave. location.

Free water is still available for residents.

The City of Benton Harbor is also hosting a water response resource and opportunity fair. The city will provide families with information about services and resources available within the city to help reduce or eliminate lead from their homes.

The fair is scheduled for Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor at 190 W. Empire Drive, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

