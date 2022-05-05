Advertisement

VIDEO: Hundreds of birds take over couple’s home, cleanup continues

A California couple recently found hundreds of birds inside their home. (Source: KRCR)
By Sam Chimenti
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDING, Calif. (KRCR) - A couple in California said they recently came home to hundreds of swallows in their house.

Gary and Patti Reitemeyer said they returned home after making a short trip to find the birds had taken over.

“As we pulled up, we were thinking, you know, 20 birds or so. That’s no big deal. We opened the door, and it was like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. There were birds flying everywhere. I mean, it was crazy,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

The Reitemeyer’s home is in Redding, California, and they said apparently, the birds got into their home by going through the chimney.

“We were ducking and dodging. I was grabbing a handful of birds; I grabbed maybe three or so at a time,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

The couple said it hasn’t been easy getting things back to normal after the bird takeover as their cleanup continues.

“You can’t get all that bird stuff out of the furniture. So, all of the furniture is gone, and all of the carpets are gone. The blinds are gone, everything,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

Copyright 2022 KRCR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.
TSA catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on at DC airport
Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.
Police: Father charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old daughter’s death
Tornado activity was spotted Wednesday in Maud, Oklahoma.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
FILE - In this July 13, 2021 photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading...
Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago