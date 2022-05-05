Teen who helped plan school shooting out on home detention

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A teen who helped plan a school shooting is out of prison on home detention.

Donald Robin Jr. had his sentence modified. At first, he was given a 17-year sentence with a 9 year suspension.

He was released from prison on April 28.

He’s now serving 4 years of home detention followed by 3 years of probation.

His co-conspirator, Johnny Schultz recently took a plea deal for probation.

