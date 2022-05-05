South Bend woman who killed teen sentenced to 52 years in prison

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy from Chicago in 2020 has been sentenced to over 50 years in prison.

On Wednesday, a jury found Kristy Hawkins guilty in the murder of Allen Williams, who died in the 3400 block of Curtiss Dr. on June 13, 2020.

According to the affidavit, Hawkins told multiple inconsistencies in her testimony that were disproven, such as multiple guns being fired at the scene, and her “giving aid” to Williams as first responders arrived on scene.

She has been sentenced to a total of 52 years in prison, 45 years for murder and seven years for firearm enhancement.

The full probable cause affidavit is enclosed below:

