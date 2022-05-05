South Bend woman charged with killing boyfriend has initial court hearing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman, charged with murder, made her initial appearance in court on Thursday.

Marqisha Thomas is charged with shooting and killing 28-year-old Civon Green.

Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April 18.

Police said she shot Green in front of her kids while they watched from her car.

She’ll appear for a pre-trial conference on August 25, before heading to jury trial on September 19.

