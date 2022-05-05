SBPD bring back monthly public crime stat meetings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are calling on residents to learn more about what crimes are taking place in their area.

Folks have a chance to speak with officers face-to-face each month to see how crime trends change both in their neighborhood and in South Bend as a whole.

All of the info shared at these meetings is available online for people to look over on their own time, but when officers and citizens get together to look at these trends, they can share details you can’t get just by looking at the numbers.

The South Bend Police Department’s transparency hub lets residents see where, when, and what crimes are happening 24/7.

Now, monthly public crime stat meetings are coming back to give folks a better idea of the ‘why’ behind these crimes.

“Where they may not feel comfortable asking a question to an officer on the street, they can come here in this forum and be able to feel free to ask whatever question they need,” said SBPD Patrolman First Class James Burns.

It’s not just a one-way street. Residential burglaries more than doubled in March compared to February this year. Residents might be more likely to share anything they’ve noticed that could explain the reason behind such a trend when speaking with an officer in person.

“It’s kind of hard to hide when you can see maps and different stats right in front of you versus something that was said over the phone or video screen, etc. It’s all right there in person,” Burns said.

The public meetings will take place on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 P.M. at the South Bend Police Department.

People who attend the meetings can hear police break down these reports by location, frequency, crime type, and more. That’s something that might not be easy for someone to break down by themselves online.

“Everybody learns in different ways. We have the maps for people who like to look at pictures. We have the printout for those who like to read so that we are more transparent and available for folks of all types of life and learning abilities,” Burns said.

Burns says these meetings lead more people who see something to say something, leading police to suspects.

If you’re interested in being a part of this conversation, you can head to the South Bend Police Department Wednesday, May 11th at 6:30 P.M. where officers will compare crime stats from March and April 2022.

