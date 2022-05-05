Advertisement

Notre Dame gears up for Garth Brooks this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big concert this weekend at Notre Dame, and if you look around town, you can tell!

To bring in the materials to construct Brooks’ custom stage over 30 semi-trucks and trailers were needed.

Garth talked to us via Zoom a few weeks ago and we wanted to share more of the fun interview with our own Tricia Sloma - not to be confused with Garth’s wife - superstar Trisha Yearwood. You can watch the interview above in the video, and enjoy some incredible banter between both Tricia and Garth.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the stadium.

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

If you are going to the concert, remember Notre Dame does have a clear bag policy. Tailgating will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. No one will be allowed to tailgate in the parking lots once the show begins. Parking on-site will also be extremely limited and based on a first come, first serve basis.

You can find information about parking, tailgating, bag policies, and more simply by clicking here.

