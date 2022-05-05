Advertisement

Michigan City Police investigating overnight shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Thurman Avenue around 12:50 a.m. and found a person who had been shot in the arm. The person was immediately taken to the hospital and determined to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police do not have any suspect information.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any other information, such as video surveillance or cell phone video of the shooting, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1088, or email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

You can also call the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. You can always ask to remain anonymous.

