Man arrested after leading police on chase in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police arrested a wanted man after he led them on a car chase Thursday morning.

Police tried to serve a warrant in the area of Prescott Avenue, south of Auten Road. That’s when the chase started, and the suspect headed south on State Road 933 towards Roseland.

Witnesses in the area of Willow Drive and State Road 933 in Roseland say the vehicle made an aggressive U-turn near that intersection. Police say the suspect bailed from the car after stopping at a residence behind the Divine Mercy Gifts catholic supplies business that faces State Road 933.

Police used tasers and arrested the suspect without incident. Officers are investigating scenes at both Prescott Avenue and Willow Drive.

Police say additional charges will be coming for the suspect who was arrested on felony theft and escape warrants.

