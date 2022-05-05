Advertisement

Man arrested after leading police on chase in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Police arrested a wanted man after he led them on a car chase Thursday morning.

Police tried to serve a warrant in the area of Prescott Avenue, south of Auten Road. That’s when the chase started, and the suspect headed south on State Road 933 towards Roseland.

Witnesses in the area of Willow Drive and State Road 933 in Roseland say the vehicle made an aggressive U-turn near that intersection. Police say the suspect bailed from the car after stopping at a residence behind the Divine Mercy Gifts catholic supplies business that faces State Road 933.

Police used tasers and arrested the suspect without incident. Officers are investigating scenes at both Prescott Avenue and Willow Drive.

Police say additional charges will be coming for the suspect who was arrested on felony theft and escape warrants.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery gives back with month-long donations
Governor Eric Holcomb.
Indiana’s $125 tax refund begins to rollout
Police say additional charges will be coming for the suspect who was arrested on felony theft...
Man arrested after leading police on chase in St. Joseph County
Michigan City Police investigating overnight shooting