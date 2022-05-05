Indiana State Trooper arrested on battery charges

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - State police said they have arrested and charged one of their own officers on Thursday.

Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, was booked into a Miami County Jail for a misdemeanor battery charge.

Meiser is currently out on bond.

State police said Meiser committed battery against another state police employee.

He’s a 16-year veteran of the force, and is currently on administrative duties, pending both an internal, and criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.