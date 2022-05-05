Advertisement

Humane Society of Elkhart County gears up for ‘Paws for a Cause’

Humane Society of Elkhart County gears up for 'Paws for a Cause'
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is gearing up for the 5th annual ‘Paws for a Cause 5K & 1 Mile.’

The event will take place on Saturday, May 21st at Oxbow Park in Goshen.

Attendees can bring their dogs and run or walk with them.

The event raises money for the daily operations at the shelter.

“More than two-thirds of the money that comes to the shelter is raised by individuals,” said Rob LaRoy, executive director of the HSEC. “So, this is a big deal to make sure that we have enough money to take care of all of the animals.”

Registration for ‘Paws for a Cause is open right now. To learn more or to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Michigan City Police investigating overnight shooting
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers Return by the Afternoon, Heavy Rain Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Gladys Muhammad honored for integral work on South Bend's west side