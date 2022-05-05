Humane Society of Elkhart County gears up for ‘Paws for a Cause’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is gearing up for the 5th annual ‘Paws for a Cause 5K & 1 Mile.’

The event will take place on Saturday, May 21st at Oxbow Park in Goshen.

Attendees can bring their dogs and run or walk with them.

The event raises money for the daily operations at the shelter.

“More than two-thirds of the money that comes to the shelter is raised by individuals,” said Rob LaRoy, executive director of the HSEC. “So, this is a big deal to make sure that we have enough money to take care of all of the animals.”

Registration for ‘Paws for a Cause is open right now. To learn more or to register, click here.

