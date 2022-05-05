Advertisement

Hoosier Lottery gives back with month-long donations

Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery(Hoosier Lottery)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This month is full of days dedicated to honoring heroes in our community and the Hoosier Lottery is making sure they do their part.

Since 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has generated 6.7 billion dollars for the state of Indiana.

“Every year, the Hoosier Lottery contributes $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions,” said Sarah Taylor, the Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery. “Additionally, our commitment to the Lottery Surplus Fund is used to lower excise taxes by up to 50 percent for Hoosier vehicle owners. Hoosier Lottery funds benefit every county throughout Indiana.”

If you’re interested in giving back or learning more, simply click here.

