‘Her laughter is irresistible’: Gerber announces baby Isa as 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby

Gerber has officially announced Isa Slish as its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.
Gerber has officially announced Isa Slish as its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.(Gerber)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Gerber officially announced the winner of its 12th annual photo search for its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.

On Wednesday, Gerber announced Isa Slish, of Oklahoma, will fill the important and adorable honorary role on the company’s executive committee as “Chief Growing Officer.”

The early childhood nutrition company said baby Isa captivated judges with her overwhelming happiness, bright and shining personality.

“Gerber’s photo search is an opportunity to celebrate the joy that babies bring. We’re thrilled to welcome Isa to the Gerber family as this year’s Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president and CEO.

As part of being the 2022 Spokesbaby, Gerber said Isa will work to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive through reviewing new baby food while giving the team “advice” when it comes to what babies need for the future.

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible,” said Meredith Slish, Isa’s mother. “Isa was born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness to limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her.”

Gerber said Isa loves spending her days babbling to her older sister and enjoying the breeze outside in the evening with her dad. Her favorite foods include Gerber Sweet Potato Puffs and Gerber 1st Foods Butternut Squash.

Company representatives said Isa and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year and more for “winning” the role.

Gerber’s photo search was launched more than a decade ago and the company said it was inspired by the photos that were sent in by their parents with the Gerber logo.

