Grace College students help beautify retirement home

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, some talented young local artists helped beautify a retirement home.

Students from Grace College are the artists behind these paintings for the Grace Village Retirement Community.

Students Julia Frone, Bianca Jimenez, Claire Mumaw and Cheyenne Williams worked on the project over the past eight weeks. The group collaborated to create a cohesive series of paintings around a Noah’s Ark theme.

It’s the first of many works being made for the community’s special memory care wing. Student Sofia Lerro will continue the project through an internship this summer. She will create an additional set of paintings themed around the four seasons.

Professor Kim Reiff said the students are using art to give back to those in need.

“Our students are using their art to serve the community, and this will bring much joy to the residents of Grace Village and their visiting families,” Reiff said. “This is the way of Grace.”

