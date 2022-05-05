Advertisement

Grace College students help beautify retirement home

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, some talented young local artists helped beautify a retirement home.

Students from Grace College are the artists behind these paintings for the Grace Village Retirement Community.

Students Julia Frone, Bianca Jimenez, Claire Mumaw and Cheyenne Williams worked on the project over the past eight weeks. The group collaborated to create a cohesive series of paintings around a Noah’s Ark theme.

It’s the first of many works being made for the community’s special memory care wing. Student Sofia Lerro will continue the project through an internship this summer. She will create an additional set of paintings themed around the four seasons.

Professor Kim Reiff said the students are using art to give back to those in need.

“Our students are using their art to serve the community, and this will bring much joy to the residents of Grace Village and their visiting families,” Reiff said. “This is the way of Grace.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Mayer James Mueller and Barnes and Thornburg Partner Michael Durham pose for a photo at the...
South Bend teams up with local law frim to help Ukrainian refugees
Notre Dame gears up for Garth Brooks this weekend
South Bend gears up for Garth Brooks this weekend
South Bend gears up for Garth Brooks this weekend
SBPD Crime Transparency & Meetings.
SBPD Crime Transparency & Meetings
The teen accused of plotting a school shooting out on home detention.
Donald Robin Jr. out on home detention