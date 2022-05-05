Gladys Muhammad honored for integral work on South Bend’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday at the Gillespie Center in South Bend, Gladys Muhammad was honored at the “Helping Hands Award Dinner”.

The event was hosted by the Hospice Foundation. During the event, Gladys was recognized for her work on the west side of town, and helping with the redevelopment of the West Washington and Chapin St. corridors.

She talked about the experience of seeing those changes take place over time.

“It’s different, you see change occur, and things go backwards but you always have that hope, you always loan yourself and help other people,” Muhammad said. “To me, that’s what it’s all about, and if we all did it we would have a better community.”

In a statement, the committee called Muhammad a “go-to person for many community initiatives”.

