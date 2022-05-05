First Alert Forecast: Showers Return by the Afternoon, Heavy Rain Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Cloudy skies through the morning while remaining dry and calm. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s by the afternoon as showers move up from the South. Rain chances increase after 2pm with scattered showers. Steadier showers activity by the evening commute and throughout the evening and overnight hours likely. High of 63 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Periods of showers and some heavier rain overnight. Staying damp and cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning as the persistent showers continue. Low of 48. Winds E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Periods of showers during the morning with heavier periods of rain possible through the middle of the day. A few thunderstorms are possible, nothing severe is expected. Heavy rain over 1 inch is possible for most of Michiana. The farther south you travel the better chance you have of seeing heavy rain closer to 2 inches. Showers continue through the evening and overnight before ending early Saturday morning. High of 61 degrees. Winds E 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few light showers possible through 8am before the clouds begin to clear. Some rays of sunshine could make it through the clouds. We will remain mostly cloudy through the day with winds out of the west. Highs will remain in the 60s as things dry out. Everyone is talking about Saturday evening and Garth Brooks at Notre Dame Stadium. We will not have any rain or snow... It will be in the 50s for the concert. Overall, a great night for some country music!

LONG RANGE: Mother’s Day will be dry as temperatures begin to rise. Highs nearing 70 on Sunday are likely under clouds and sun. By Monday and through much of next week, highs will reach the lower to middle 80s for highs. It will be warm and humid with little chance of any showers until the end of the week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, May 4th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 60

Wednesday’s Low: 43

Precipitation: 0.00″

