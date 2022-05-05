Christ Child Society hosts annual ‘Derby Day Luncheon’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society is one of the largest Catholic charities in the area. On Thursday, they held their annual Derby Day Luncheon.

They were also celebrating their 75-year-anniversary in the St. Joseph area.

In those 75 years, they have helped the local communities address and fulfill children’s needs, especially for struggling mothers and families.

On Wednesday, they held their third annual Diaper Drop and collected almost 50,000 diapers for five local charities.

Those charities are St. Vincent de Paul, El Campito, La Casa De Amistad, YWCA, and St. Margaret’s House.

“As a parent of four, I know that it takes a village,” said Monique Deguara, the co-president of the Christ Child Society of South Bend. “And so, most of our members are parents, they know what it needs, and we want to give parents support. So, the moms and dads who come in with kids, we are so thrilled to be able to help them. And one of the other things we do is we are wanting to help families achieve stability, and we know that’s through education,” said Co-President of Christ Child Society of South Bend Monique Deguara.

But they also do much more for young children and teenagers in our community.

“We volunteer at St. Adalbert School, helping there, and also at our center, we give every child a book. We’re doing everything we can to increase literacy. We also have scholarships available for the Guardians, and this year we’re going to start rolling out a program for high school graduates who have been served through Christ Child. To be able to provide some scholarship dollars as they further their education for financial stability.”

The National Christ Child Society was founded in 1887, and there are 45 chapters across the country.

